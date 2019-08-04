|
Janis Ellen McNulty, nee Kendall, age 67 of North Riverside. Beloved wife of Michael E. McNulty; loving mother of Michael (Allison) McNulty and the late Matthew (Kimberly) McNulty; dear grandmother of Justin M. McNulty, Kailey S. McNulty, Madyson B. McNulty, Caitlin C. McNulty and Maise A. McNulty, sister of Merrilee (Francisco) Jaimes, Dennis (Barbara) Kendall, Nancy (Edward) Schwarz, Joyce (Richard) Parker, David Kendall and Daniel (Michelle) Kendall; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Gathering Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10 A.M. to Time of Service 12 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home Ltd. 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment Private Woodlawn Cemetery. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019