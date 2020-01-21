|
|
Janis Mary Praznowski, nee Szwedo, 73, of Chicago, IL. Beloved wife for 53 years of Stanley, (Ret. CPD). Loving mother of Nicholas (Kathleen) and Charles (Kristin) Praznowski. Loving grandmother "Busia" of Henry, Grace, Mary, and Theodore. Devoted sister of Elaine (the late Ted) Prugar and the late Frank (Elaine) Szwedo. Dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Funeral services 9:30 AM, Thursday, January 23, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Avenue, Chicago, to Queen of All Saints Basilica for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janis' name may be made to the . Visitation Wednesday, January 22, 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. Funeral info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020