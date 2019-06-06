Janis Uhlmann Weil passed peacefully earlier this month. Jan was a great lady, like her mother and grandmother before her. To her husband she was everything; to many, she was "Jan," "Jannie," or "Jinx;" to her family she was "Mom" to three, "Amma" to two, "Gramma" to six, and "GG to two." To all, she was a confidante, a nurturer, an inspiration; someone who celebrated our accomplishments and grieved with us in our sad moments. She was a loyal friend; kept a confidence and always offered wise counsel. Her capacity for empathy was unmatched. She was an amazing woman, filled with life and love, humor and compassion, grace and kindness. Many knew how she loved to dance, sing and enjoy music. She was deeply loved and respected by all who were lucky enough to know her.Jan loved her community and throughout her lifetime, she volunteered her skills in the local schools, hospital, children's organizations, Chicago Symphony, and her beloved Ravinia Festival. She contributed her talents and resources to Highland Park High School's Focus on the Arts program and the Volunteer Talent Pool, to Infant Welfare Society, and Michael Reese Hospital's Crystal Ball fundraising events. She co-created the Ravinia Festival Women's Board. Combining her passion for cooking, music and the Ravinia Festival, she served as the Food Editor of Noteworthy and Noteworthy Too cookbooks that were tremendous fundraisers for Ravinia's Young Artist program. Jan married Joseph Weil in September 1949. Together they raised three children; Rick, Jane and Sue Weil. Jan is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Joe Weil of Highland Park, IL; their three children, Rick Weil of Baton Rouge, LA, Jane Weil of Healdsburg, CA and Sue Weil of San Rafael, CA; as well as eight grandchildren, Anna Weil, Emma Weil and Ali Weil, Andrew Bertolli (Chrissy), Evan Bertolli, Sarah Bertolli, Rosamond Lieberman, Lara Lieberman; and two great grandchildren, Parker Bertolli and Brooke Bertolli; and her siblings Fred Uhlmann (Ginger) and Audrey Rosenheim (John).All who knew and loved her will cherish her memory and are enriched by having known her. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Ravinia Festival. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 6 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary