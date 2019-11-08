Home

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Westlawn Cemetery
Norridge, IL
Jannette "Jay" Schneider, age 83, a lifelong Chicagoan; beloved wife of the late Harold Schneider; loving mother of Terry (Nick) Leblebijian and Sally (Patrick) Hunnicutt; adored "Emy" to her grandchildren Hallie, Tyler, Brooke, and Lucy; sister of the late Irene Clifford; and loyal friend to many. She loved to play bridge, dine out, watch cable news, and engage in animated conversations with her friends and family over a good steak and a Stoli on the rocks. Service Friday, 2:00pm, at Westlawn Cemetery in Norridge.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019
