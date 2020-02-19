|
On Thanksgiving morning Jared Brill Shlaes passed away peacefully at the age of 89. Jared is survived by children, Amity (Seth), Noah (Lynda Jo) and Jane, as well as eight grandchildren: Eli, Oliver, Jonah, Theo, Flora, Alexander, Eliza, and Helen.
A ground-breaking developer of housing across the Chicago area, Jared teamed with leading architects to build developments such as Kenwood Gardens, Lake Village East, and Eugenie Lane. A pioneering appraiser and counselor, Jared defined the valuation of transferable development rights, easement donations, and air rights, trained a generation of counselors and appraisers, and was an authoritative and sought-after expert witness.
In lieu of flowers, Jared's family welcomes donations to either the Smile Train or Planned Parenthood.
