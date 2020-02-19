Home

Jared Brill Shlaes

Jared Brill Shlaes Obituary
On Thanksgiving morning Jared Brill Shlaes passed away peacefully at the age of 89. Jared is survived by children, Amity (Seth), Noah (Lynda Jo) and Jane, as well as eight grandchildren: Eli, Oliver, Jonah, Theo, Flora, Alexander, Eliza, and Helen.

A ground-breaking developer of housing across the Chicago area, Jared teamed with leading architects to build developments such as Kenwood Gardens, Lake Village East, and Eugenie Lane. A pioneering appraiser and counselor, Jared defined the valuation of transferable development rights, easement donations, and air rights, trained a generation of counselors and appraisers, and was an authoritative and sought-after expert witness.

In lieu of flowers, Jared's family welcomes donations to either the Smile Train or Planned Parenthood.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
