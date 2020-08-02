Jared D. Konior, age 38, of Plainfield, IL, passed away unexpectedly on July 31, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1982 in Oak Lawn, IL. Jared is survived by his loving mother, Karen (John) Varacello; his cherished grandmother, Ellen Raftis; his dear aunts, Maria (the late Mike) Migon and Ann (Dan) Oganovich; as well as his cousins, Tim, Michelle, Annmarie, Elvi, Tedi, Danny, Jason, Ryan, Sarah, Becky and Eric and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Konior, his grandfather, Chris Raftis and his uncle, Michael Raftis. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com