Resources More Obituaries for Jaroslav Kolar Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jaroslav Anton "Jerry" Kolar

Obituary Flowers Jaroslav (Jerry) Anton Kolar, 91, died on April 13, 2019. Jerry was foremost a conservationist, establishing "Jerry's Prairie" on his land. He was the steward of the Lake County Forest Preserves' Almond Marsh for more than 25 years. Jerry was also a supporter of the Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area, and the Kolar Savanna Unit was established there in his name. He was a graduate of Farragut High School in Chicago and the University of Illinois in Champaign. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army. He started his career at Swift & Company and then spent the rest of his professional life at Abbott Laboratories. Jerry was a lifelong musician and enjoyed playing the clarinet. He played in numerous municipal bands, a Revolutionary War band and the Bohemian American Concertina Association. Jerry is survived by: James Kolar, Joseph Kolar (Jennifer), Janet Kolar, Judy Taff (James) and six grandchildren (Jarred, Jacob, Jamison, Jordan, Jaxon and Jensyn), his brother Charles Kolar and sister Lillian Zelenka. He was predeceased by his son Jeffrey and his partner of more than thirty years, Edith Slocum. Donations may be made in Jerry's name to the Friends of the Kankakee River or the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves. Funeral services will be private. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary ‹ Back to today's Obituaries