Jaroslaw "Jerry" Hankewych passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 4, 2020, at the age of 77. He was born on September 29, 1943, in Zalishchyky, Ukraine. Jaroslaw is survived by his wife of 49 years, Maria (Stojkewycz) Hankewych, his daughters Daria Hankewych (Dr. Danylo Butenko), Tamara Hankewych, Dr. Ksenia Hankewych-Rakowsky (Matthew Rakowsky), and his sister, Sister M. Irenea Hankewych, O.S.B.M. He was the beloved grandfather of Larysa and Mykola Butenko and Emilia and Adam Rakowsky. He was the founder and owner of an accounting practice - Hankewych and Associates, Inc. He will be fondly remembered by his family, friends, and many clients as a warm, funny, and caring person. He devoted his life to many Ukrainian causes - St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy, St. Nicholas Cathedral, St. Nicholas School, the Ukrainian National Museum, and Plast Ukrainian Scouting Organization. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ukrainian National Museum or to a scholarship fund in his name at St. Nicholas Cathedral School. For more details please see the Muzyka Funeral Home website at www.muzykafh.com
.