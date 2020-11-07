1/1
Jaroslaw Jarema Hankewych
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jaroslaw's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jaroslaw "Jerry" Hankewych passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 4, 2020, at the age of 77. He was born on September 29, 1943, in Zalishchyky, Ukraine. Jaroslaw is survived by his wife of 49 years, Maria (Stojkewycz) Hankewych, his daughters Daria Hankewych (Dr. Danylo Butenko), Tamara Hankewych, Dr. Ksenia Hankewych-Rakowsky (Matthew Rakowsky), and his sister, Sister M. Irenea Hankewych, O.S.B.M. He was the beloved grandfather of Larysa and Mykola Butenko and Emilia and Adam Rakowsky. He was the founder and owner of an accounting practice - Hankewych and Associates, Inc. He will be fondly remembered by his family, friends, and many clients as a warm, funny, and caring person. He devoted his life to many Ukrainian causes - St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy, St. Nicholas Cathedral, St. Nicholas School, the Ukrainian National Museum, and Plast Ukrainian Scouting Organization. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ukrainian National Museum or to a scholarship fund in his name at St. Nicholas Cathedral School. For more details please see the Muzyka Funeral Home website at www.muzykafh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 278-7767
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
November 6, 2020
Deepest condolences to the family! Tsartvo Nebesne! In honor of the tremendous work he was involved in! Olya Smyszniuk and family
Olya Smyszniuk
Acquaintance
November 6, 2020
Please accept our heartfelt condolences.
Myron Stasiuk
Friend
November 6, 2020
Chris & Bob Kravetz
Friend
November 6, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences, words cannot begin to express the sadness you are feeling right now, God rest his soul.
George & Helen Horbenko
Friend
November 6, 2020
Our deepest and heartfelt condolences! He will be missed. Vichnaya pamyat'! Marko Matla and Family
Marko Matla
Friend
November 6, 2020
Our deepest condolences! Pan Yarko was always so kind & gentle. He had a twinkle in his eyes when he was being funny which always made me smile! He will be truly missed!
Talia, Mykola, Nana, Lukash & Matej Lisowsky
Friend
November 5, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathy. Jaroslaw was a friend for many years. He will be missed.
Bohdan Oleksiuk and Family.
Bohdan Oleksiuk
Friend
November 5, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Hankewych Family. I will celebrate a Divine Liturgy this Sunday for his good soul. ’!
. - Father Bill
Msgr. William Bilinsky
Friend
November 5, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences
Schyb and Copeland families
Dorothy Schyb Copeland
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved