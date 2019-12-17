Home

Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
Romeoville, IL
Jason E. Ahern Jr. Obituary
Jason E. Ahern Jr. age 22 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Thursday December 12, 2019. Beloved son of Jason Ahern Sr. and Lisa Ahern; loving brother of Jeremy, Nathan and Samuel Ahern; cherished grandson of maternal grandparents Fran and the late Edward Skrobania and paternal grandparents John and Cindy Ahern II; Jason had many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday December 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Friday December 20, 2019 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Romeoville, IL. for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. For information 815-886-2323

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
