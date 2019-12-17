|
|
Jason E. Ahern Jr. age 22 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Thursday December 12, 2019. Beloved son of Jason Ahern Sr. and Lisa Ahern; loving brother of Jeremy, Nathan and Samuel Ahern; cherished grandson of maternal grandparents Fran and the late Edward Skrobania and paternal grandparents John and Cindy Ahern II; Jason had many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday December 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Friday December 20, 2019 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Romeoville, IL. for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. For information 815-886-2323
www.andersonmemorialhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019