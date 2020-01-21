|
|
Jason P. Bergner age 50, lifelong Des Plaines resident passed away on January 17, 2020. Loving father of Ethan and Peyton. Cherished son of Patrick E. (Janet) Bergner. Dear brother of Patrick J. (Deidre), Gregory and the late Gerald. And he was also a very proud uncle. Visitation on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Funeral mass on Thursday, January 23, 2020 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St.Mary Church, 794 Pearson Street, Des Plaines, Illinois. 60016. For info please call (847) 699-9003
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020