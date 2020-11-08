Jason W. Tannenbaum passed away on October 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois at the age of 58.



Jason was born and raised as the youngest of three brothers in New York by his parents Bernice and Bernard Tannenbaum. He earned his BA at Brandeis and his JD at The University of Pennsylvania Law School. At the time of his death, he was working as a real estate appraiser at Cushman & Wakefield. Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, he was a practicing attorney and his experience includes several years at the law firm of Nutter, McClennen and Fish and working as an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of New Jersey.



Jason has two children. He was tirelessly proud of them. Sam, age 26, attended Brown University and is working as a software engineer for Google. Sara, age 27, attended Harvard University, Yale Medical School and is training at a Harvard residency program. Later in his life, he had the great fortune of meeting his wonderful girlfriend YiYi Xu. At the time of his death, they were buying a townhouse together and were planning to move in at the start of next year.



Jason was intelligent, kind, down to earth, and committed to his family and close friends. He loved to travel with his family and has been all over the world, from Cambodia to Turkey to London. He was avid fan of Bruce Springsteen and the Chicago Cubs. He loved politics, presidential biographies, and provided the best arm-chair analysis of any election or political drama.



He is survived by his two children Sara and Sam, his mother Bernice, his older brothers Mark and Larry, and his girlfriend YiYi. A funeral service was held October 29th at the May Chapel at Rosehill Cemetery.





