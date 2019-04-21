|
|
Jasper Anthony DeStefano, age 85, of Naperville, formerly of Villa Park, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Edward Hospital. He was born March 17, 1934 in Chicago, IL to his loving late parents Anthony and Josephine DeStefano. Cherished husband of the late Gwen E. DeStefano, loving father of Jaime (Erik) Dravins and Kevin (Gladys) Reynolds; adored grandfather of Laura (Jake), Steven (Sara), Michelle, Justin and Luke and great-grandfather of Hunter. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . Visitation will be Thursday, April 25th 4:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 26th 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. Entombment will follow at Christ the King Masusoleum, Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019