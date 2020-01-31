|
|
Jasper B. Sanfilippo, 88 of Barrington Hills, was born on March 26, 1931 in Chicago, and passed away peacefully at home January 28, 2020 surrounded by family. Jasper attended Lake View High School in Chicago and was a 1953 graduate of the University of Illinois. After graduation, he served 6 months Tour of Duty in the U.S. Army. On July 14, 1956, Jasper married the love of his life, Marian R. Fabsits at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Chicago. He took over the family business, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. in 1963 and successfully led the company until his retirement in 2006. Jasper was a passionate collector of steam engines, automated music machines and art glass. He belonged to many organizations of mechanical music that brought him joy, including the Musical Box Society International (MBSI), Automated Musical Instrument Collectors Association (AMICA), The Carousel Organ Association of America (COAA) and the Coin Operated Collectors Association (COCA). Jasper combined his passion for collecting with his commitment to philanthropy by opening their home to host charity events to raise funds for non-profit organizations. He is survived by his wife, Marian R. Fabsits, his children, John (Susan), Jim (Renata), Jeffrey (Rusty), Lisa and Jasper (Laura) Sanfilippo; grandchildren, Danielle, Allison, William and Nicholas Evon, Jasper, Johnny, Grace, Jaclyn, James, Enzo, Jasper, Caroline Tallon, and EJ Sanfilippo; great-granddaughter, Adelyne Weigele; nieces and nephews, Rita, Rosalie, Joseph, Roseanne, Elaine, Michael, Mary Jo and Jim; and brothers-in-law, Mathias Valentine and Thomas (Carmelita) Karacic. Jasper was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rosalie; sisters, Rosalie (George) Laketa, Anna Karacic and Mary Valentine; and nephews, Samuel Laketa and Greg Karacic. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, from 2:30-9 p.m. at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela St. (corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.), Barrington, where the Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 5 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela St., Barrington, IL 60010. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020