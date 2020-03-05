Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-7500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
14327 Highland Avenue
Orland Park, IL
View Map

Jasper DeBartolo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jasper DeBartolo Obituary
Jasper "Jay" DeBartolo, age 94 passed away peacefully in Fresno, CA. Proud WWII Veteran, U.S. Army. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd St., Orland Park, IL 60462 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Family and friends will meet directly at St. Michael's Church, 14327 Highland Avenue, in Orland Park on Saturday, March 7th for a Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th St., Alsip, IL. For further information and details, please contact the funeral home at 708-460-7500 or www.orlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jasper's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -