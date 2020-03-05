|
Jasper "Jay" DeBartolo, age 94 passed away peacefully in Fresno, CA. Proud WWII Veteran, U.S. Army. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd St., Orland Park, IL 60462 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Family and friends will meet directly at St. Michael's Church, 14327 Highland Avenue, in Orland Park on Saturday, March 7th for a Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th St., Alsip, IL. For further information and details, please contact the funeral home at 708-460-7500 or www.orlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020