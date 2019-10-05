|
|
Jay, 75, passed peacefully Oct. 2 at home surrounded by family. Devoted husband to Georgene and caring father to Anthony, Jay served honorably in the US Army in Vietnam. Jay was very active in his neighborhood and appreciated all of his friends at Carillon North Community. He will be deeply missed and was taken too soon. Memorial service held at Carillon North Clubhouse Oct 11. Visitation at 11:30, memorial at noon with lunch served. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jay's name to Lake Co Veteran's Assistance Commission not-for-profit, 501 N IL Rt 21 #106, Gurnee IL 60031.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019