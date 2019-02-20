Jay A. Sivits, 66, slipped peacefully away from us and into the loving arms of Jesus at 7:29 am on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She passed painlessly and peacefully with her family holding her hands. Jay was born July 3rd, 1952 to the late Doris and Bill Sivits. She grew up in Fort Wayne, graduating from R. Nelson Snider High School in 1970. She then went on to graduate from Ball State University in 1974, with her RN and Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. After graduation she moved to Chicago and worked as a nurse for several years at the Rehab Institute of Chicago until she was called to ministry. Jay began her service as a Nurses Christian Fellowship (NCF) Campus Staff Minister in 1976, with responsibilities increasing until she became NCF Campus Staff Director in 1994. She completed a Master's Degree in Christian Studies from New College in Berkley, CA. In 1996, she began working with Graduate Student Ministries through InterVarsity Christian Fellowship (IVCF), including time as a Regional Director. Ten years ago, she became the National Co-Director of Spiritual Formation and Prayer. In 2016 she moved from Chicago to Massachusetts and joined NE IVCF Team, focusing on spiritual formation and prayer. She is survived by sister, Ina (Sylvan) Luhring of Lincoln, NE, cousins Sam Stinson Mishawaka, IN, Philip (Judy) Stinson of Fort Wayne, IN, and Bonnie (John) Hess of Clearwater Florida, her adopted Boston family, Wanda (Richard) Carey and their son R.J. Carey, goddaughter Jennifer (Joe) Frappier, and 3 god-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be 2 pm, Saturday February 23, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Evanston 1427 Chicago Avenue Evanston, IL 60201. Memorials may be made to InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. Entombment in Greenlawn Memorial Park Fort Wayne, IN. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary