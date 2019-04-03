Home

Jay Alan Misicka

Jay Alan Misicka Obituary
Jay Alan Misicka, age 92, a long time resident of Naperville passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Alden of Waterford in Aurora. He was born May 6, 1926 in Oak Park. Jay was an army veteran, had worked as a Risk Manager and was a member of Word of Life Lutheran Church in Naperville. He is survived by his daughters Nancy (Robert) Davis and Barbara (David) Janowski, four grandchildren Christopher (Lisa) Davis, Ryan (Alyssa) Janowski, Lauren Janowski and Elizabeth Davis, one great grandchild Addison Davis. He was preceded in death by his wife Edith "Tootie" nee Haussner Misicka, his parents August and Sylvia Misicka and a sister Lois (Robert) Davis. Jay's family would like to acknowledge the care and concern afforded by More than Family, Alden Waterford Garden and Family Home Health Network. A funeral service will be held, Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Memorials in Jay's memory may be made to Word of Life Lutheran Church. (630) 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019
