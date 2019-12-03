|
Jay Eugene Akely, age 77, born in Chicago, attended Chicago and suburban public schools. Graduated Cum Laude from Upper Iowa University while serving the Elk Grove Village Police Department. Came up through the ranks and retired after more than 20 years as a Lieutenant and Commander of the Patrol Division. US Navy Veteran, after relocating to Boone County, served as a volunteer firefighter, was a Salvation Army Advisory Board Member, Bonus Township Planning Commission Member as well as serving on the Boards of the Boone County Crimestoppers and Poplar Grove Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum.
Survived by his wife and best friend, Christina; brother, Phil (Joanne) Akely; son, Jay (Vivian) Akely; daughter Shelle Young; stepdaughters, Kelly (Scott) Clayton, Tracey (Patrick) Collins, Melanie Kvistad; five Grandchildren.
Jay loved aviation and was a private pilot and aircraft owner. He had a special love for Stearman and Cessna Airplanes. Loved the outdoors, enjoyed fishing, hunting and outdoor sports; and was a fan of the Chicago Bears and Blackhawks.
In keeping with Jay's desires; private family services have taken place. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Avenue, Belvidere, IL. To share a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019