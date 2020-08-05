Jay F. Sher age 79. Beloved husband of Sandy Mason. Loving father of Stephen (Shari) Sher and Marjorie (Bobby) Bernstein. Proud Papa Jay of Zachary and Zoey Sher, Ella and Cole Bernstein. Dear brother of the late Marshall (Barbara) Sher. Devoted son of the late Leonard and Sadelle Sher. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Ark, www.arkchicago.org
or American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. To attend the funeral live stream Wednesday at 10AM CST, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com