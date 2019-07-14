On June 14, 2019, Jay Hamilton Price Junior died near his home in Chicago at the age of 93.



Jay was born on August 24, 1925 in Berkeley CA to Jay Senior and Eunice Price. He graduated from Wauwatosa High School (Wisconsin) as valedictorian, was honorably discharged from the US Army in February of 1946, and received his bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin in 1949. He became a partner at Arthur Anderson, offering consulting services to public utilities and was internationally known for his expertise when it came to the development of accounting standards for the public utility industry. He retired from Arthur Anderson in 1987 at age 62. After retirement from Arthur Anderson, Jay began his second career as an educator, donating his time teaching accounting at the University of Wisconsin (Madison) and Utah State University (Logan) along with serving as a visiting professor at Stanford University, teaching economics for public utilities. He received an honorary doctorate degree from USU in 1993, distinguished service award in 2001, and Teacher of the Year award in 2004. He also made significant financial contributions to the University, helping to establish the Arthur Anderson Alumni Accounting Professorship endowment and the Jay H. Price Student Scholarship endowment. Each year the USU School of Accountancy gives an award to an alum who embodies the attributes of Jay, one of service, generosity, and charity. The award, called the "Spirit of Jay Price Award", is considered the highest award conferred by the School of Accountancy.



Because he touched so many people's lives like they were family, Jay was known as "Uncle Jay", even to those he wasn't. Jay's second family was his church St. Peter's Episcopal in Chicago where he was known and loved by many. He was an active member of the congregation for over sixty years, serving as director of the Sunday School program, Senior Warden twice, and as chair and member of the finance committee throughout his time there. As Saint Peter's sought to grow and transform its life over the past few years, Jay was hopeful for the future of the parish he loved so much. His memory will live on at Saint Peter's for generations to come. He shared his time and treasure with many at St. Peter's until the end, including helping send many talented but under-resourced youth to college.



Jay was preceded in death by his father, Jay senior, his mother Eunice (Steele), his lifelong friend Edna Southworth, his grand niece, Madisen Wright and his brother in law Larry Wright. He is survived by his sister Pricilla Wright (Larry) and their three children David (Dedie), Susan Lee (Doug), and Stuart (Erin); his brother Rawson (Mary) and their two children Thomas and Shelly (Alan Scimeca); 12 great nieces and nephews; and 9 great great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the Church of the Ascension, 1133 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60610 on July 27 at 10:30 AM. A reception for his memory will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Jay's name for the following: St Peters Episcopal Church, Chicago; University Wisconsin, Madison - Accounting Department; or Utah State University, Logan - Accounting Department. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019