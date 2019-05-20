|
Jay J. Strauss, age 83 of Scottsdale and Chicago; beloved husband for 53 years of the late Nancy Strauss, nee Borak; loving father of Jill (Jay) Jaffe, Lesli (David) Fleming, and Abby (Leonard Gilbert) Strauss; adored Papa Jay of Craig (Carli) Jaffe, Heather (Steve) Lerner, Rachel Fleming, and Michael Fleming; proud great-grandfather of Max Jaffe; devoted son of the late Charles and Annabelle Strauss; dear brother-in-law of John Borak and the late Linda (Alan) Portnoy; treasured uncle, cousin and friend to many. Service Wednesday May 22, 2:00 PM at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd, Buffalo Grove (one block north of Lake Cook Road). Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Nancy Strauss Hematological Cancer Patient Advocacy Program at askican.org or JCFS Chicago, jcfs.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019