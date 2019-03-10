Jay Lauricella, nee Angelair, 96, passed peacefully March 3, 2019 in her home at Cordia Senior Residence.. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Lauricella Jr. She was the loving, supportive and attentive mother of 3 sons, Joseph (Clare, and the late Nancy), Phillip (Carol) and Paul (Christine). She was blessed and is survived by many grandchildren, Jill, Joseph, John, Anthony, Paul and Amanda, along with many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jay grew up with her sisters, Angelia, Blanche, Mary, Pauline, Rose, Santa, and her brother Paul, all of whom she dearly loved and missed ever day. She lived a full life and has left a legacy beyond words for her family to cherish.Jay was a gentile, caring, and supportive mother and friend, a first generation Italian-American who lived the values of family and church. She was always willing to listen to your problems, and concerns and gave her support both verbally and financially. She offered guidance as someone who lived almost a century and who grew up during the Depression. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, volleyball in her younger years, she was an avid reader, always had a love of flowers and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was an active member of her church, St. Symphorosa and The Super Club. She also donated her time at McNeal Hospital. She is in heaven with our father, sister, and others working hard as always, preparing a place for each of us. We greatly appreciate the "beautiful, gifted" staff at Cordia Senior Residence for the loving care Mom received every day she was there, Thank You everyone.Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Avenue, Chicago, Il. Funeral Saturday, March 16, 2019, 9:30am, from funeral home to St. Symphorosa Church, 5986 W. 62nd St. Chicago, IL 60638, where Mass of the Resurrection will be held 10:30 AM. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Joe, at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip, IL.In lieu of flowers or masses, a simple act of kindness done in Jay's memory would be appreciated. Info 773-586-7900 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary