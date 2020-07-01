Jay Robert Paset
Jay Robert Paset passed after a courageous battle with lung cancer. As always at his side were his beloved wife of 58 yrs, Shari, sons Jeffrey (Stacey) and Eric (Katie), proud grandpops of Alexandra and Elodie, brothers Donald and Richard. Jay attended the University of Colorado and graduated Roosevelt University with a degree in finance. Together with his wife and son Jeff he built Jay Roberts Antique Warehouse, the Midwest's largest importer of European Arts and Antiques for 40 years. Interior designers, architects, and the general public from all over the world came to respect him as the expert for fine arts and antique furniture. He was a trendsetter establishing that every TV had to have a beautiful armoire, sideboard or bookcase to surround it. In accordance with Covid 19 stage 4, CDC guideline, graveside service Thursday 3 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
June 30, 2020
We were so saddened to hear of the passing of Jay. Our deepest condolences to the entire family
Saundra and Erwin
Saundra Neiman
Friend
