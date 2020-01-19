|
|
Jay Van Dahm, Jr., age 78, loving father of Cheryl (William) Kok, Laura (Scott) Schnoor and Michelle (Matthew) Kent. Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Jared and Ethan Kok; Walter (Amy) and Anna Schnoor; and Quinten, Wesley and Jack Kent. Dearest great-grandfather of Carolyn and Andrew. Dear brother of George (Mary) Van Dahm and Joan (Dale) Essenburg. Much loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Devoted son of the late Jay "Bud" Sr. and Betty Van Dahm and step-son of the late Evelyn Van Dahm. Co-owner of Van Dahm Lincoln Mercury, Oak Lawn, IL. Visitation Monday, January 20, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Camp Manitoqua, 8122 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020