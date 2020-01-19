Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Van Dahm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Van Dahm Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Van Dahm Jr. Obituary
Jay Van Dahm, Jr., age 78, loving father of Cheryl (William) Kok, Laura (Scott) Schnoor and Michelle (Matthew) Kent. Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Jared and Ethan Kok; Walter (Amy) and Anna Schnoor; and Quinten, Wesley and Jack Kent. Dearest great-grandfather of Carolyn and Andrew. Dear brother of George (Mary) Van Dahm and Joan (Dale) Essenburg. Much loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Devoted son of the late Jay "Bud" Sr. and Betty Van Dahm and step-son of the late Evelyn Van Dahm. Co-owner of Van Dahm Lincoln Mercury, Oak Lawn, IL. Visitation Monday, January 20, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Camp Manitoqua, 8122 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now