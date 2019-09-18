|
Jay W. Jackson, age 58, September 12, 2019. Survived by his sons Daniel, Kyle and Kevin ( fiancee Lauren Snodgrass) Jackson; the mother of his children Paula Jackson and siblings Jill Jackson and Jan (Jim) Klima . A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:30 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville Interment private. Memorial's to the .. Info 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019