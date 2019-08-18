Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
773-736-2300
For more information about
Jayne Swiatek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayne Swiatek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayne A. Swiatek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jayne A. Swiatek Obituary
Swiatek, Jayne A., Dr. - retired Assistant principal from Reilly School. Formerly employed by the Chicago Board of Education for 57 years as an elementary school teacher and counselor at Grant School, a counselor at Monroe School, Human Relation Coordinator in District Five, and Polish bilingual teacher, elementary school teacher, counselor and assistant principal at Reilly School. Leaves behind two devoted sisters Loretta and Mary Lou and many dear friends. Visitation Monday 4-9 p.m. Funeral Prayers Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago to St. Robert Bellarmine Church for Mass of the Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. 773-736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now