Swiatek, Jayne A., Dr. - retired Assistant principal from Reilly School. Formerly employed by the Chicago Board of Education for 57 years as an elementary school teacher and counselor at Grant School, a counselor at Monroe School, Human Relation Coordinator in District Five, and Polish bilingual teacher, elementary school teacher, counselor and assistant principal at Reilly School. Leaves behind two devoted sisters Loretta and Mary Lou and many dear friends. Visitation Monday 4-9 p.m. Funeral Prayers Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago to St. Robert Bellarmine Church for Mass of the Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. 773-736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019