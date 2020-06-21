Jayne Ann Delveaux
Jayne Ann (Sullivan) Delveaux, aged 83, followed her beloved husband Jack to heaven on May 15th in Peachtree City, GA. Both passed from natural causes. Jayne was born in Chicago to the late Arthur and Dolores (Steil) Sullivan-Larson. Jayne is survived by her four children Victoria(Billy) Hughes, Michaele Delveaux, Jack Jr, Todd(Lynne) Delveaux, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, sister Suzie(Bob) Sculz, brother Craig(Linda) Larson and many nieces and nephews. A sister, Patsy(Pat) Sullivan Williams preceded her in death. Jayne was an adoring wife and an incredible Mother. She had many life- long friendships and loved dancing and gardening. After raising 4 children, she graduated from NTSU Magna Cum Laude in Interior Design. She was a curator of all things beautiful and her eye for design was unparalleled. She loved beyond measure and her positive spirit touched all she met. Soulmates for 63 years, Jayne and Jack's final resting place will be near the Winnipeg River when the loons are calling. Forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace our sweet "Pollyanna".


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
