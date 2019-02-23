Jayne Farago of Burr Ridge, IL and Scottsdale, AZ, passed away suddenly February 18, 2019 at the age of 65. Jayne is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Ann Jepsen. She leaves behind her loving husband and childhood sweetheart of 53 years William Farago. Jayne was a devoted mother to William Jr. and Cheryl Miranda; Fabulous Mimi to Madylin, Ryan, Alana, Samantha and Colin; adored sister to Phillip Jepsen; and cherished sister-in-law and aunt to many. Jayne dedicated her life to taking care of her family and being a loyal friend to everyone who crossed her path. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 100 W. Cossitt Avenue, La Grange, IL 60525.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Jayne Farago to the University of Chicago Medicine Cancer Research Foundation. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Date, Jayne Farago Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or gifts can be made online by visiting our website giving.uchicago.edu/jayne-farago Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary