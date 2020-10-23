1/
Jayne E. Simonini
Jayne E. Simonini nee Eickelberg of Elmhurst, formerly of Oak Park; beloved wife of the late P. William "Bill" Simonini; loving mother of James (Vivianna), Peter (Lisa), William (Lena) and the late John (Holly) Economos; cherished grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 2; dear sister of Henry (Joan) Eickelberg; caring aunt of 4 and friend of many. Memorial gathering Sunday October 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Private interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home (misericordia.org) are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
