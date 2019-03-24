Jayne Nyhan Whalen, 90, longtime Northbrook resident, passed away March 21, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late John E. Whalen; loving mother of John E. Jr. (Kelly), Elizabeth W. (Robert) Bruce, Margaret W. (the late Jerry) Clark and Stephen N. (Kathleen); proud grandmother of Gregory and Katharine Whalen, R.J. and Chad Bruce, Kristen, Patrick and Peter Whalen; dear sister of Thomas (Nadine) Nyhan and the late James (Patricia) Nyhan; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.A graduate of the University of Dayton, Jayne spent her career in the media and communications industry. From 1962-1968 she appeared as a co-host and home economist on the WTMJ-TV show, "Today for Women." She went on to work for many prominent public relations firms in Chicago, specializing in the food industry. In the 1980s, Jayne started her own public relations firm, Jayne Whalen & Associates. She served as a past president of The Publicity Club of Chicago and was a winner of the Club's prestigious Golden Trumpet award. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 9:30am until time of the funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022 or Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook, IL 60062. Funeral information 847-998-1020. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary