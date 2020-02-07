Home

Jayne R. Wedberg


1946 - 2020
Jayne R. Wedberg Obituary
(February 7, 1946 – January 30, 2020)

Jayne R. Wedberg, age 73, passed away suddenly on Jan. 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert "Bob" Pociask for 29 years, loving sister of Joyce (James), dearest aunt of Christopher (Stephanie), Jennifer (David), Aimee (Fabio), and Daniel (Leah). Cherished great aunt to 10 children.

Jayne graduated from George Washington High School in 1964. While in high school she was an Honored Queen of Job's Daughters Bethel #9. She was a long-term breast cancer survivor since 1981. She spent years as a caregiver to her mother, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease in her later years until her death.

Jayne developed her skills during her working career and became an insurance underwriter for Kemper and Allstate insurance companies.

Jayne and her husband loved traveling to Aruba and other Caribbean destinations during their time together. She especially loved keeping up with the people on the Aruba message boards.

A private service will be held for her close family. Inurnment will be held at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in her name.

For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2020
