Jean A. Albrecht, 87. Formerly of Dalton. Dear daughter of the late Gustav & the late Margaret nee Zornow Schultz; devoted wife of the late Morris R. Albrecht; loving mother of Dennis (Mary) Albrecht, Bonnie L. Albrecht, Donna J. (Donald) Cuthbert, and Gail L. Albrecht; proud grandmother of Amie, Allysan, Ashley, Christopher, Samantha, Jordan, Andrew; and proud great-grandmother of Rory, Zoey, Mae, and Oliver. Visitation 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno. Additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, November 23, 2019 also at the funeral home. Memorials to Risen Savior Lutheran Church, Manteno. Info. 815.932.1214 www.clancygernon.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019