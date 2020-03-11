Home

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:15 AM - 9:45 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:45 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Hugh Church
Lyons, IL
Jean A. Kahler

Jean A. Kahler Obituary
Jean A. Kahler, nee Phillips, age 101, of Oakbrook, formerly of Edison Park in Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Kahler; fond mother of Ronald J. (Susan) Kahler. Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020, 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Saturday, March 14, 2020, 9:15 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Saturday 9:45 A.M. to St. Hugh Church, Lyons, IL, Mass 10:30 A.M. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to Touched by an Animal, P.O. Box 59067, Chicago, IL 60659 or West Suburban Humane Society, 1901 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020
