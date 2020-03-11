|
Jean A. Kahler, nee Phillips, age 101, of Oakbrook, formerly of Edison Park in Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Kahler; fond mother of Ronald J. (Susan) Kahler. Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020, 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Saturday, March 14, 2020, 9:15 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Saturday 9:45 A.M. to St. Hugh Church, Lyons, IL, Mass 10:30 A.M. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to Touched by an Animal, P.O. Box 59067, Chicago, IL 60659 or West Suburban Humane Society, 1901 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020