Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Jean Mondlak
Jean A. Mondlak

Jean A. Mondlak Obituary
Jean A. Mondlak (nee Martinek) age 86. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Mondlak, Sr. Devoted mother of Susan (John) Anderson, John Mondlak and the late Joseph P. Mondlak, Jr. Dear sister of Marilyn Haas and the late Jerome Martinek. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Jean's late husband Joe was the longtime co-owner of Ideal Auto Parts-Brighton Park. Visitation Friday 9 AM until time of service, 11 AM at the Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019
