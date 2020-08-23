1/
Jean A. Pollice
Jean A. Pollice nee Jersey, age 89, passed away peacefully August 17, 2020; beloved wife of the late George V. Pollice; loving mother of Ruth (Louis) Roenna, Rosemary (David) Irwin, Virginia "Ginny" Hart, and Raymond Pollice; adored Gram of Michael (Amber) Firszt, Jeremy Archambeault, Adam (Tara) Ziobrowski, Keith (Lauren) Irwin, Nathan Hart, Michael (Tanya) Ziobrowski, Daniel Ziobrowski, Austin Hart, Cody Hart, and Anthony Roenna; dear great-grandma of nine. Due to current COVID 19 restrictions, all services are private. Please visit Jean's Tribute page at DrakeandSonFuneralHome.com to share a condolence or memory. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter: alz.org/Illinois.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 21, 2020
Love and prayers to the family. Lots of good memories.. She was quit a lady...
Kathy Dopke
Friend
