Jean A. Pollice nee Jersey, age 89, passed away peacefully August 17, 2020; beloved wife of the late George V. Pollice; loving mother of Ruth (Louis) Roenna, Rosemary (David) Irwin, Virginia "Ginny" Hart, and Raymond Pollice; adored Gram of Michael (Amber) Firszt, Jeremy Archambeault, Adam (Tara) Ziobrowski, Keith (Lauren) Irwin, Nathan Hart, Michael (Tanya) Ziobrowski, Daniel Ziobrowski, Austin Hart, Cody Hart, and Anthony Roenna; dear great-grandma of nine. Due to current COVID 19 restrictions, all services are private. Please visit Jean's Tribute page at DrakeandSonFuneralHome.com
to share a condolence or memory. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Illinois Chapter: alz.org/Illinois
.