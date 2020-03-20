Home

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
St Francis Borgia Church

Jean A. Sacco

Jean A. Sacco
Jean A. Sacco RN., beloved wife of the late Louis J. Jr.; loving mother of Mary Jean (Mark) Holub, Joanmarie (Fred) Fantozzi, Louis J. III (Yvonne), Michael (Barbara) and Vincent (Stacey); dearest grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 5; preceded in death by 5 sisters and 1 brother; also many fond nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral mass was Thursday 11 AM at St Francis Borgia Church. Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery. Services were private to protect our friends and family during these uncertain times. Jean was a proud member of the historic U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2020
