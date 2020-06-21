Jean A. Veres, age 83, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1936 in Chicago, IL. Jean is survived by her devoted husband of 23 years, William C. Zirngibl; her loving children, James (Julie) Veres, Regina (Robert Carter) Veres and Susan (Daniel) Bragiel; her cherished grandchildren, John, Jacob and Jillian Veres, Destiny and Karma Carter, Daniel, Autumn and Jack Bragiel; her adored great-grandchildren, Lyla and Hunter Veres; her dear sisters, Joan Zerenbey and Joyce Giglio; as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marge Bjorklund. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2:00 until 7:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 29, 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. For info call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.