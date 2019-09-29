Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Alexander Catholic Church
Palos Heights,, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Ann Lynch


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Ann Lynch Obituary
Jean A. Lynch (nee Mannix) age 91, of Deer Park, IL peacefully passed away September 19, 2019. Born April 17, 1928. Beloved wife of John (Jack). Devoted Mother of Mary Patricia, Peggy (Patrick) Buckley, Eileen (Chris) Fahey, Barbara (John) Kern, Theresa (Tom) Dockery, John (Julie) Lynch. Loving Grandmother of Alex (Melissa) Mann, Clare (Corey) Chambers, Madeline, Erin, Molly, Daniel Buckley, Kevin (Molly), Eric (Laura), Kyle (Jen) Fahey, Katherine, Margaret (Joe Mark), Elizabeth Kern, Anne and TJ (Krista Cheek) Dockery, Kelly, James, Meghan and Patrick Lynch. Delighted Great-Grandmother of Wyatt and Mackenzie Fahey, Gretchen and Margo Fahey, Henry Fahey, Jack and Finn Chambers. A Memorial Mass for Jean will be held October 29 at 11:30 am at St. Alexander Catholic Church in Palos Heights, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The , Illinois Chapter.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.