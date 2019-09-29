|
Jean A. Lynch (nee Mannix) age 91, of Deer Park, IL peacefully passed away September 19, 2019. Born April 17, 1928. Beloved wife of John (Jack). Devoted Mother of Mary Patricia, Peggy (Patrick) Buckley, Eileen (Chris) Fahey, Barbara (John) Kern, Theresa (Tom) Dockery, John (Julie) Lynch. Loving Grandmother of Alex (Melissa) Mann, Clare (Corey) Chambers, Madeline, Erin, Molly, Daniel Buckley, Kevin (Molly), Eric (Laura), Kyle (Jen) Fahey, Katherine, Margaret (Joe Mark), Elizabeth Kern, Anne and TJ (Krista Cheek) Dockery, Kelly, James, Meghan and Patrick Lynch. Delighted Great-Grandmother of Wyatt and Mackenzie Fahey, Gretchen and Margo Fahey, Henry Fahey, Jack and Finn Chambers. A Memorial Mass for Jean will be held October 29 at 11:30 am at St. Alexander Catholic Church in Palos Heights, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The , Illinois Chapter.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019