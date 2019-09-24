|
Jean Hornewer of Chicago, IL, age 86, passed away September 16, 2019 in Chicago. Born February 16, 1933 in Chicago. Graduate of Jones Commercial High School. Beloved wife of Roy (2005) for 51 years during which they travelled the world; loving mother of attorneys Charles Hornewer (Ashley Nelson) and John Hornewer (Saundra Tongpituk); cherished grandmother of Marley, Sangjun and Thora. After raising her family, Jean returned to school and received her degree from Governors State University in 1978. She went on to teach Legal and Medical Terminology and Court Reporting at Triton College in River Grove, IL. Jean became the Coordinator of the Court and Convention Reporting Program at Triton and was the recipient of the ILCRA Award of Excellence in 1995. She was a mentor to hundreds of court reporters, and she remained closely connected to her students for decades.
Her eyes lit up with joy when she Square Danced with her husband Roy, took camping trips with her children and spent time with her 3 grandchildren-- sewing Halloween costumes, planning Easter egg hunts, baking cookies, and singing Disney songs. In later years, she relearned Spanish, to keep her mind nimble, and played a wicked game of cards on Sunday afternoons at the Admiral on the Lake.
Jean was smart, loving and tough, and fought a brave and private battle with ALS during her final years. Memorial Services will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made with the notation "In Memory of Jean Hornewer" to: Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Ste. 302, Skokie, IL 60077.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019