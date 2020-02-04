|
Jean Barbara Moran (née Becker) passed from this life into the next on February 3rd, following a brief illness. A 62 year resident of Wilmette and Winnetka, she came into the world on Valentine's Day 1933 in Chicago, the youngest of four daughters born to Irene and Lester Becker. Jean loved sports, travel and entertaining, and it was a rare occasion when she didn't bring laughs and enthusiasm to anything she pursued. She cherished her friends and adored her family. She, in turn, was loved by many and will be missed by all. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Owen "Casey" Moran, and her son, Steven. She is survived by her sister Betty (Jack) Owen, her sons Jeffrey (Dion) and Brian (Kristine), and daughters Linda (Charlie) Graves and Janet (Eric) Beatty. She was a constant presence in the lives of her eight grandchildren, as a fan at their sporting events or through her highly developed text messaging expertise, and instilled in them her sense of humor and love for each other. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 8th at Northfield Community Church, 400 Wagner Road, Northfield. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
