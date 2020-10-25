Jean Betty Erickson, nee Ditoro, age 91, died September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of over 60 years to the late James C. Erickson, III, M.D.; loving mother of Martha Jean "MJ" Erickson-Eger (George Eger); dear grandmother of Caitlin Eger (Thomas Evans), Meredith (Luke) Flanagan and Linnaea Eger; great grandmother of Matthias Evans and Raegan Flanagan; fond sister of Betty Crane; loving aunt of Kathleen MacDougall; also survived by many cousins.
Jean was born in Pittston, Pennsylvania, the older daughter of Albert and Antoinette Ditoro and eldest of a large flock of Ditoro cousins. She was a stellar student, graduating high school at sixteen, and receiving the medal for studying the sciences. Jean was offered a four year scholarship to Temple University in Philadelphia, but chose to stay near the homefront, attending Wilkes College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and graduating with a major in chemistry. The call of Temple remained, and she attended the School of Nursing, graduating with honors and immediately acquiring a position teaching chemistry to student nurses.
It was at Temple that she met Jim Erickson, a young anesthesiologist. They married in 1956 and lived in Pennsylvania until 1980, when they moved to Wilmette, Illinois. Jean enjoyed volunteer work over the years and played many supporting roles with the Girl Scouts, PTO, church groups, and put in many hours of service at the Presbyterian Home on the North Shore. Jean also tutored young students struggling to learn to read and would occasionally be greeted in the community by a small child with parent in tow, wanting to introduce "the lady that helps me read."
Jean was a prodigious reader herself, and enjoyed a wide variety of topics, including current events, world religions, history, science, and good literature. She was almost always up for a lively discussion around current events or politics. Although never one to promote her intellect, it was quickly apparent to anyone who engaged in conversation with her.
"Celebration of Life will be held via Zoom to allow friends and family from across the country to join us. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm Central time. Please contact family if interested.".
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jean's name may be made to Wilkes University, 84 W South Street, Development Office, Wilkes-Barre PA 18766 or
Temple Health Institutional Advancement (specify Nursing program) PO Box 827651, Philadelphia PA 19182-7651 or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston MA 02241-4238.
