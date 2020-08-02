passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 knowing she was loved and listening to Frank Sinatra. She was born on January 2, 1928 in Paterson, NJ, to Dr. Thomas Clay, and Muriel Clay and had one sister, Mary Tomfohrde. Jean attended Skidmore College and married Warren J. King, who attended MIT and was also from Paterson. They lived most of their lives in Winnetka and Rancho Mirage, California and had three children, Clay, Joanne, and Mary. Jean traveled the world and 49 of the 50 states with Warren, and after his death with friends. She volunteered for many organizations, was an avid Cubs fan and was thrilled when they won the World Series. Jean also loved music, including the Chicago Symphony, and often surprised her grandchildren by knowing their latest music. She was a very independent woman throughout her life, until last year when she moved to San Diego to be near her son and son in law. She is survived by her children, their spouses, Iain King, Andy Gersten, and Dan Beaton, her four grandchildren, Ben and Sarah Gersten, Alex and Chris Beaton, and their partners, Logan Place, Jill Molina, and Meredith Gorman. Jean will live on through her family as they inherited her love for the ocean, literature, politics and social justice. Her incredibly sharp intellect, dry sense of humor, dignity, grace and generosity will be deeply missed by all that knew her. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to MIT, to the Warren J. and Jean C. King Scholarship Fund by using the following link https://giving.mit.edu/jean-king
or by calling Bonny Kellermann, at 617-429-9860