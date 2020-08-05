1/
JEAN C. SOBEK
Jean C. Sobek, 85, of Western Springs. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Cherished mother of Laurie Sobek. Adored grandmother of Antonia Sobek-Adams. Dear cousin of Barbara Thomas, Judith Ruffolo, Linda Leo, Susan Black and Cathy Przybylinski. Friend forever of Karen Ziemba, Margaret Cunningham, Jeanine and Raymond Jasica. Visitation 9am until chapel prayers at 10:15am Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs for Mass at 11am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the continued beautification of flower beds at St. John of the Cross Church, 5001 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60558. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, family and friends who would like to attend Mass, must pre-register before 5pm Friday, Aug. 7, by either emailing karenziemba@hotmail.com or calling 708/710-0644. Masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home, at church and at cemetery. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
AUG
10
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
