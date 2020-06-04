ICHMANN, Jean (Caldwell)
Of Des Moines, Washington formerly of Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas and Northbrook, Illinois died peacefully, May 7, after a short illness at age 98. She was an endearing and enduring source of optimism, spirituality, humor and wisdom to all who knew her. Beloved wife of 39 years to Charles (Chuck) A. Richmann (deceased January 20, 1985). She is preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Bess Caldwell; two sisters, Mina Ruth Brown and Joan E. Perry (on April 30, 2020); a brother, Eddie C. Caldwell and a great-grandson, Patrick Palin. Jean was born April 9, 1922, the second of four children, on Walnut Ridge Farm in Perry, MO. Jean graduated from Perry High School and then went on to graduate from both William Woods College in Fulton, MO and the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO. Jean was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church, where she served in various capacities including Deacon, Elder and Trustee. She was also a lifelong member of the PEO, a philanthropic organization for the advancement of women. She is survived by her four children: Nancy Carter (Mike) of Buckley, WA; John Richmann of Sleepy Hollow, Ill; David Richmann (Mary) of Stoughton, MA, Thomas Richmann (Stephanie) of Pleasanton, CA; and sister-in-law Marge Caldwell of Mexico, MO. Jean is also survived by six grandchildren: Charles Field, Sarah Palin (Bill), Allison Holleman (Preston), Kristina Lazarakis (Michael), John Richmann, Andrew Richmann; and four great-grandchildren; Christopher, Lyla, Myles and Mia.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Jean's memory to: The Patrick Palin Foundation at www.thepatrickpalinfoundation.org.
Published in PL-North on Jun. 4, 2020.