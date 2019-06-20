|
|
Jean Carol O'Hara (nee Howard), Age 83, Born into Eternal Life on June 17, 2019. Loving mother of James (Maureen), Daniel (Arhlene), and Matthew (Linda) and the late Edward Michael O'Hara. Proud grandma of Daniel, Jimmy (Kelly), Erin O'Hara, and Katie (Brendan) Stewart. Dear great-grandma of Connor. Devoted sister of the late Phillip J. Howard (Julie), Audrey Brew (the late George), and Alan W. Howard (Sheila). Also loved by her many nieces, nephews, friends, and "The Club Girls." Jean was a former Hospice volunteer at LCM, St. Francis Hospital and Palos Hospital. Active member of Marist H.S. Mother's Club. Visitation Friday 4-8pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors) 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL on Saturday morning for visitation 9:30am-10:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019