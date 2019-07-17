|
|
Jean Colantonio, Age 76 nee Passeri. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Anthony Donatello, Jacqueline Pyka, Donna (Paul) Kowalski, Patsy Colantonio, J.C. (Tina), Jimmy (Jen), Mario and Yvonne Tiede. Cherished grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of four. Dear sister of Carol (late Jim) Lampres, Maria Sisco and the late Beaver (Marilyn) Passeri. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Thursday July 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Eugene Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services will conclude following Mass. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019