Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
Jean Colantonio Obituary
Jean Colantonio, Age 76 nee Passeri. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Anthony Donatello, Jacqueline Pyka, Donna (Paul) Kowalski, Patsy Colantonio, J.C. (Tina), Jimmy (Jen), Mario and Yvonne Tiede. Cherished grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of four. Dear sister of Carol (late Jim) Lampres, Maria Sisco and the late Beaver (Marilyn) Passeri. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Thursday July 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Eugene Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services will conclude following Mass. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
