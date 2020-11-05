Jean Crandle Schmoeller, a native Chicagoan, died peacefully on October 26, 2020, in California, at age 94. Jean was born in Chicago on July 15, 1926, to Earl and Mae Crandle (nee Beal). She excelled in piano as a child and joined The Austin Academy of Fine Arts at the age of 13, and was an organist of the General Assembly & Choir throughout high school. After graduation from Austin High School in 1944, she set her sights on singing and after studying for 7 years, went on to perform as a soprano soloist in Austin Choral Club's presentation of "The Messiah," and in the "Tales of Hoffman" and "Rigoletto" both at Chicago's Grant Park. Jean won first place as a lyric soprano in the Chicagoland Music Festival in 1950, and performed on Chicago Theater of the Air. Jean's passion and love for music was never ending and lives on today in her children. Left to treasure precious moments of Jean are her daughters, Stephanie White, Melanie Russell and Bethanie Schmoeller, a son, Garrett Schmoeller, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and her nieces Carol and Arlene. Per Jean's wishes she has been cremated and a celebration of her life will be arranged for family and friends at a later date.





