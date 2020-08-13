1/1
Jean (Bednarek) Cwick
1937 - 2020
Jean Cwick nee Bednarek was born on August 5th, 1937 in Chicago Heights Ill. to Jean (Bobikiewicz) and Stanley Bednarek. The family moved to Chicago in 1942 where Jean attended St. Roman's Grammar School and Lourdes High Sch. She worked for Goss Printing Press where she met her husband Chuck. They had three daughters: Susan, Linda & Diane. Jean was very active in her church and choir for many years. She is survived by her children: Susan Roskam, Linda (Paul) Spreeman & Diane (Jerry) Ravens, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial service to be held at South Mountain Bluegrass Church in Casar, N.C. on Saturday August 15, 2020, 3 p.m.. Graveside memorial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL at a later date.

Please check www.clevelandfuneralservices.com for details regarding the graveside memorial service.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
03:00 PM
South Mountain Bluegrass Church
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
August 12, 2020
I will miss you, my lovely and dear Godmother. I know that you are enjoying your heavenly reward for all eternity, reuniting with loved ones who preceded you. Until we meet again......
Teresa
Family
August 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Leona Bates
