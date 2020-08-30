1/
Jean D. Lena nee Riccio, age 89, of Oak Park; beloved wife of the late Ronald C.; loving mother of Karen (Frank) Cartwright, Richard (Kathy), Tom (Jennifer) and Diane Lena; cherished grandmother of Lauren (Timothy) Trisler, Jean, Frank (Jamie) and the late Maggie Cartwright, Madeline, Charlie and Molly Lena, Christine, Matthew and Michael Lena; great-grandmother of Jack, Audra and Carmella; dear sister of James (Joellen) and Eugene (Patricia) Riccio and the late Marie Wolande; loving aunt of many. All services are private. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com


Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 30 to Sep. 2, 2020.
