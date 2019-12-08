Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:30 AM
Christ the King Church
9235 S Hamilton
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:45 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Ruddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean D. Ruddy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean D. Ruddy Obituary
Jean D. Ruddy, nee Sukevich, of Chicago, age 82, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on December 2, 2019. Loving wife of over 61 years to the late Jack Ruddy, Jr.; Devoted mother to Jack (Janet) Ruddy, Janet Ruddy, Kathryn (Sergio Estenssoro) Ruddy, Suzanne (Dan) Szykowny, Robert (Heather Hunt-Ruddy), and Lizabeth (Gary) Novotny; Proud grandmother to John (Tanya), Sean (Liz), Elise, Jillian (Joe), Jack, Genevieve (Josh), Zach, Justin, Alison, Charlie, Max, Connor, Grace, Rachel, Colton, Wyatt, and Grady; Cherished great-grandmother to Eliza, Dorothy, Johnny, Sophie, Ronan, Seamus, and Etheldreda; Beloved sister to Joann (the late Bob) Rossi; Loving daughter to the late Joseph and Aldona Sukevich; Best friend to Patti Wujcik. Jean loved children and taught Kindergarten for over 30 years. Funeral Service to begin at 11:45 AM on Monday, 12/9, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd, Oak Lawn, IL 60453, proceeding to Christ the King Church, 9235 S Hamilton, Chicago, IL 60643 for a 12:30 PM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment at St. Casimir Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be from 3-9 PM on Sunday, 12/8, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to batsforbrains.org to support American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now