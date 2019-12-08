|
Jean D. Ruddy, nee Sukevich, of Chicago, age 82, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on December 2, 2019. Loving wife of over 61 years to the late Jack Ruddy, Jr.; Devoted mother to Jack (Janet) Ruddy, Janet Ruddy, Kathryn (Sergio Estenssoro) Ruddy, Suzanne (Dan) Szykowny, Robert (Heather Hunt-Ruddy), and Lizabeth (Gary) Novotny; Proud grandmother to John (Tanya), Sean (Liz), Elise, Jillian (Joe), Jack, Genevieve (Josh), Zach, Justin, Alison, Charlie, Max, Connor, Grace, Rachel, Colton, Wyatt, and Grady; Cherished great-grandmother to Eliza, Dorothy, Johnny, Sophie, Ronan, Seamus, and Etheldreda; Beloved sister to Joann (the late Bob) Rossi; Loving daughter to the late Joseph and Aldona Sukevich; Best friend to Patti Wujcik. Jean loved children and taught Kindergarten for over 30 years. Funeral Service to begin at 11:45 AM on Monday, 12/9, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd, Oak Lawn, IL 60453, proceeding to Christ the King Church, 9235 S Hamilton, Chicago, IL 60643 for a 12:30 PM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment at St. Casimir Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be from 3-9 PM on Sunday, 12/8, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to batsforbrains.org to support American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019